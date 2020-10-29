18:51
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan

The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Beishenaliev, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan discussed withdrawal of medical schools of Kyrgyzstan from the black list. Press service of the ministry reported.

The minister noted that from now on the Education Ministry will set new requirements for universities: international accreditation, improvement of the quality of services provided to foreign citizens, strengthening of the material, technical, laboratory and clinical bases of the higher education institutions.

Almazbek Beishenaliev said that the government of Kyrgyzstan has set a task for the members of the Cabinet of Ministers to update the foreign policy course. It is planned to open a regional educational hub in Kyrgyzstan with high quality of the provided education services. It will focus on the export of education, including in the medical field.

The minister noted the high interest of the Kyrgyz side in establishing cooperation in the field of joint research projects, including between the national Academies of Sciences of the two countries, as well as the exchange of scientists. Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan expressed his readiness to assist in working out this issue with the relevant authorities of Pakistan.

Following the meeting, the Kyrgyz side pledged to send an official message to the Embassy in the near future with its vision of resolving the issue of withdrawal of the universities of the Kyrgyz Republic from the black list, including by creating a joint assessment commission and inviting it to visit Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

The Pakistani side also expressed high interest in the soonest solution of this issue, as well as further increase in the number of Pakistani students and provision of quotas for education of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic at the universities of the IRP in various areas.
