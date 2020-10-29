Woman and her daughter die in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region

Two people were killed in traffic accident in Chok-Tal village. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region reported.

The traffic accident happened yesterday on Balykchi — Ananyevo — Karakol road. A 31-year-old woman was driving a BMW X5. She lost control of the vehicle, drove to the side of the road and crashed into a tree.

As a result, the driver and her 11-year-old daughter died at the scene from injuries. Two more children, 5-year-old and 7-year-old, were admitted to hospital.

An investigation is underway.