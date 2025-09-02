First simulation center to be opened at Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek

The first simulation center in the country will be opened on September 5 at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the new center, equipped with advanced technologies, will become a unique platform for training and advanced training of medical specialists, which is an important step in the development of medical education and improving the quality of healthcare in Kyrgyzstan.

The institution was created as part of a project implemented thanks to a grant from the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare.