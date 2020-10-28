Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 43.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 422,659 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 43,906,932 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (8,777,038), India (7,946,429), Brazil (5,439,641), Russia (1,537,142), Argentina (1,116,609), Colombia (1,033,218), Mexico (901,268), Spain (1,116,738), France (1,244,242) and Great Britain (920,664).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 189 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 29,700,000. The figure grew by 532,082 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,166,193 people died from the virus (growth by 6,796 people for 24 hours), including 226,673 people — in the USA, 157,946— in Brazil, 119,502— in India, 45,455— in the UK, and 89,814— in Mexico.

At least 57,276 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 110,684 cases — in Kazakhstan, 65,881— in Uzbekistan, 10,860 — in Tajikistan.