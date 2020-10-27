Kyrgyz schoolchildren win 3 medals at Mathematical Olympiad in Macedonia

Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan won three medals at the Mathematical Olympiad in Macedonia. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Kyrgyzstan was represented by 35 students at the intellectual competition. In total, 200 people from 10 countries took part in the Olympiad.

Zhantai Dzhusupov, a student of the capital’s school No. 61, won a silver medal, Erbol Esengulov, a student of the same school, won a bronze medal, Eldar Iskanderov, a student of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school, was awarded a bronze medal among juniors.

All three students are winners of the 2019-2020 alternative Olympiad, they participated in the summer training in August, organized for the national team of Kyrgyzstan. The team of Kyrgyzstan was coached by Ishmatov Mamat, Murat Abduvaliev, Amir Mohammed-Ali.