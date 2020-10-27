10:27
Pakistani illegally invites his fellow citizens to work in Kyrgyzstan

A Pakistani illegally invited his fellow citizens to work in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The citizen of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, by drawing up the relevant documents at state bodies, invited citizens of this country to the territory of the republic to carry out labor activities.

However, upon their arrival in Kyrgyzstan, their labor contracts were terminated, and in accordance with the norms of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on External Migration, no measures were taken to cancel their visas and work permits. Thus, services were provided for illegal movement of Pakistani citizens across the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This fact was registered under Article 122 Organization of illegal migration.

The collected materials will be sent to court.
