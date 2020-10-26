Almazbek Atambayev goes on hunger strike

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was transported to detention center 1 in Bishkek. His lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the former head of state is held in a basement where prisoners sentenced to death were previously kept.

«The heating was turned on in this cell only today. The sewerage system does not work; the doors are constantly open. Almazbek Atambayev went on a hunger strike,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

Almazbek Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. He was released during the riots on the night of October 6. On October 9, he went to a rally on Ala-Too Square, and was repeatedly detained the next day.