Balbak Tulobaev left the post of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region. He himself informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the reason for resignation is appointment to another post.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency he will be the head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.

On October 6, Balbak Tulobaev wrote a letter of resignation, but the then Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov did not accept his resignation.