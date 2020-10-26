Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 42.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,348,723 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 42,990,032 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (8,635,966), India (7,909,959), Brazil (5,380,635), Russia (1,503,652), Argentina (1,090,589), Colombia (1,015,885), Mexico (891,160), Spain (1,046,132), France (1,130,143) and Peru (888,715).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 28,900,000. The figure grew by 688,371 people for 3 days.

At least 1,153,625 people died from the virus (growth by 17,130 people for three days), including 228,229 people — in the USA, 156,903— in Brazil, 119,014— in India, 44,986— in the UK, and 88,924— in Mexico.

At least 56,170 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 110,542 cases — in Kazakhstan, 65,307— in Uzbekistan, 10,776 — in Tajikistan.