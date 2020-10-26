15:57
USD 80.63
EUR 95.45
RUB 1.05
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 42.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,348,723 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 42,990,032 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (8,635,966), India (7,909,959), Brazil (5,380,635), Russia (1,503,652), Argentina (1,090,589), Colombia (1,015,885), Mexico (891,160), Spain (1,046,132), France (1,130,143) and Peru (888,715).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 28,900,000. The figure grew by 688,371 people for 3 days.

At least 1,153,625 people died from the virus (growth by 17,130 people for three days), including 228,229 people — in the USA, 156,903— in Brazil, 119,014— in India, 44,986— in the UK, and 88,924— in Mexico.

At least 56,170 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 110,542 cases — in Kazakhstan, 65,307— in Uzbekistan, 10,776 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/170782/
views: 129
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan prepares over 5,000 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Health Ministry associates COVID-19 incidence growth with political events
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
No deaths from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan in the last 24 hours
227 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
420 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 56,170 in total
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
287 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
556 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 55,144 in total
Popular
Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case
Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
26 October, Monday
15:33
Foreign Ministry to hold talks with China over barriers in cargo transportation Foreign Ministry to hold talks with China over barriers...
15:24
Sadyr Japarov demands from head of Border Service to resolve border disputes
15:14
Sixth convocation of Parliament has no right to announce referendum
15:01
Balbak Tulobaev resigns as government representative in Issyk-Kul region
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 42.9 million people globally