Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

Tourist stop points will be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

It is planned to build about 17 tourist information centers with toilets and camping places along Balykchi — Karakol — Bokonbaevo highway, as well as in places of mass recreation of tourists.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Balbak Tulobaev noted that five of them would be built at the expense of the World Bank.

«Land plots for these facilities have already been allocated. The rest will be built at the expense of the Development Fund. The form of management can be municipal or under the terms of a public-private partnership. These will be one-type objects, where a tourist can get information of interest,» he said.