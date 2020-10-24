13:30
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least three new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, one — in Chui region and one — in Issyk-Kul region.

Three health workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 10 more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,569 medical workers, 3,251 of them have recovered in the republic.
