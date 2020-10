Carousel Children’s Music Festival was held in Bishkek. The Russian Center for Science and Culture of the capital reported.

At least 30 young performers from Bishkek took part in the event. Daniel Kasymov, Evelina Yarulina, Andrey Kosakov, Asema Sadykova, Aidai Balbaeva, Baiysbek Akylbekov, soloists of the folk exemplary dance ensemble Shattyk, Saikyr and Frunze groups performed for the audience.

Participants of the festival received diplomas and gifts. Diplomas and prizes were also presented to the participants of the television competition At the Top of Voice, whose teachers and mentors are the Honored Worker of Culture of Kyrgyzstan Rafail Sarlykov and the Honored Artist Zhyldyz Osmonalieva.