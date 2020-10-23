17:36
Sadyr Japarov: Economic situation is not the best

«I will honestly say that today’s economic situation is not the best,» the acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said today at a meeting of the Council for Business Development and Investment.

According to him, the budget deficit as of today is about 28 billion soms. But according to the data provided to the head of the Cabinet, the picture is much worse.

«We will provide you with all the data in the nearest future. The situation is not the best. Therefore, having considered the relevance of the issue, I want to give several instructions to the heads of all state bodies,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.
