Kazakhstan tightens rules for crossing state border

Kazakhstanis returning to homeland by international flights will not be allowed aboard without a certificate of negative COVID-19 test. Informburo.kz writes citing the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Sadvakas Baigabulov.

«From October 26, all passengers, including Kazakhstanis arriving by international flights in Kazakhstan, must have a certificate of negative PCR test, carried out not earlier than 72 hours before crossing the state border. Children under five years old are exempt from PCR test. Kazakhstanis planning flights to foreign countries or who are currently abroad must take into account these requirements,» the doctor said in a statement.

If Kazakhstanis do not have a certificate with a negative PCR test result, they will not be allowed aboard.

The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development said that the airlines and airports have been informed of the new requirements.