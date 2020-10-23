16:05
Sadyr Japarov promises to hold parliamentary elections until March 2021

Elections of deputies of the Parliament will be held until March 2021. Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced on his Telegram channel.

He urged his compatriots not to panic.

«Everything we do is for the good of the people. All the demands of the people, which have been voiced for 30 years, will certainly be met. If there are no obstacles, and they exist, the Constitution will be adopted as the people want. The elections will be held until March. Parliament will not sit until June. Yesterday, during the adoption of the amendments to the law, the time until June was announced as a fallback. Do not panic. Do not believe those politicians who have only been talking for 30 years but doing nothing,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The law adopted by the Parliament yesterday provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.
