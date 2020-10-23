14:33
USD 80.74
EUR 95.64
RUB 1.05
English

Boy jumps out of window in Bishkek due to problems with distance learning

A 10-year-old boy jumped out of the window of a multi-storey building in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department for Oktyabrsky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The child committed suicide: he jumped out of the window of an apartment on the 17th floor on Maldybaev Street.

«The police found the body of the 10-year-old boy without signs of life. The fact was registered. Investigation actions are being carried out and all the necessary examinations have been commissioned,» the Internal Affairs Department said.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the suicide was problems with distance learning.
link: https://24.kg/english/170518/
views: 109
Print
Related
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
Man hangs himself on Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek
37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district
Soldier of State Border Service commits suicide in Jalal-Abad
COVID-19 patient dies after jumping from window of hospital in Osh
Health Ministry: Doctor of National Cardiology Center committed suicide
Woman dies after jumping out of window of observation unit in Osh
15-year-old girl jumps from multi-storey building window in Tokmak
13 children commit suicide during quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
14-year-old teenager commits suicide in Aksy district
Popular
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended
Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
23 October, Friday
14:31
New minister bans handing over museum exhibits to state institutions New minister bans handing over museum exhibits to state...
14:18
Snow falls on Too-Ashuu, Ala-Bel and Otmok passes
14:00
Boy jumps out of window in Bishkek due to problems with distance learning
13:41
Second wave of COVID-19: Hospitals have stocks of medicines for 322.3 mln soms
13:08
Bishkek Education Department inflicts damage on capital of 30 million soms