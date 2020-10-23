Boy jumps out of window in Bishkek due to problems with distance learning

A 10-year-old boy jumped out of the window of a multi-storey building in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department for Oktyabrsky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The child committed suicide: he jumped out of the window of an apartment on the 17th floor on Maldybaev Street.

«The police found the body of the 10-year-old boy without signs of life. The fact was registered. Investigation actions are being carried out and all the necessary examinations have been commissioned,» the Internal Affairs Department said.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the suicide was problems with distance learning.