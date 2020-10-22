21:47
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan cancels voting in elections on Form #2

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan canceled voting in the elections on the Form #2. Author of the bill, MP Altynbek Sulaimanov, announced at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament in Ala-Archa state residence.

The Parliament adopted amendments to the Law on Elections today in the second and third readings. At least 84 deputies voted for it.

The draft law proposes to reduce the electoral threshold for parties to 3 percent, the size of the deposit — to 1 million soms.

«We have completely canceled voting on Form #2,» Altynbek Sulaimanov noted.
