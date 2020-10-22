21:47
Repair work 90 percent completed at Semetei hospital

Repair and restoration work has been 90 percent completed at Semetei hospital, located at the former American airbase. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev visited the hospital.

During the repair work, unit No. 1160 was re-profiled into an intensive care unit, the walls were dismantled and whitewashed, the sewerage system, wiring were laid, vestibule was installed at the entrance to the intensive care unit and the walls of the units were whitewashed with water-based paint.

«Measures are being taken to purchase electric convectors to provide the hospital premises with heating,» the ministry said.

The Minister Boobek Azhikeev gave instructions on speedy completion of the work.
