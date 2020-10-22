CEC to cancel decision on setting date of repeat parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will overturn its decision to schedule repeat parliamentary elections for December 20. CEC member Kairat Osmonaliev explained to 24.kg news agency why.

According to him, as soon as the bill on suspension of some norms of the Law on Elections of the President and Deputies of the Parliament comes into force, according to which early presidential and parliamentary elections are canceled before the constitutional reform is carried out, the election commission will cancel its decision.

«The law must come into force, and then we will fulfill it. The CEC is an executive body. That is, the elections will not be held on December 20,» Kairat Osmonaliev said.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to recognize the election results as invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which then developed into riots. As a result, the government was replaced in the country — President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign. Repeat elections were scheduled for December 20.

Today it became known that a bill on amendments to the Law on Elections of the President and Deputies of the Parliament was submitted to the Parliament, according to which holding of the upcoming elections is suspended.