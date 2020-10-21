Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts amendments to election law in first reading

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted amendments to the law on elections in the first reading. At least 83 deputies voted for.

Zhanar Akayev proposed to pass the bill in the second and third readings as soon as possible.

The draft law proposes to lower the electoral threshold for parties to 3 percent, the size of the deposit — to 1 million soms, and to limit voting based on Form No. 2.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan announced the date of repeat parliamentary elections today. They will take place on December 20, 2020.