Two Kyrgyz documentaries to be screened at Film Festival in Yekaterinburg

Two Kyrgyz documentaries will be screened at Russia Open Festival of Documentary Films, which will be held in Yekaterinburg on November 23-28. Website of the film forum reports.

Slippery Road film — diploma work of the student of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University Gulnara Aitmamatova — is included in the competition among general screen documentaries, Sunflower film, directed by Chyngyz Sulumbekov — in the competition of television documentaries.

At least 435 works were submitted for the competition in 2020. About 55 films were selected for the festival program: 31 general screen and 24 television documentaries.

Russia Open Festival of Documentary Films has been held since 1988. The main goals are the promotion of non-fiction cinema, formation of its high socio-cultural status, preservation of a single cinematic space on the territory of the countries of the former Soviet Union, establishment and development of creative contacts.
