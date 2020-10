A new deputy appeared in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Central Election Commission.

The seat became vacant after Baktybek Sydykov, a member of Respublika — Ata Zhurt parliamentary faction, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC.

The next candidate from the party’s list, Arzybek Karybekov, came to Parliament instead of him.