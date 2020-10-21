10:37
Son of Usen Sydykov becomes head of Manas Airport

The Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC has been replaced in Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is reported that Murat Primberdiev resigned from office at his own free will. Baktybek Sydykov was appointed instead of him.

Baktybek Sydykov is a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the sixth convocation from Respublika — Ata Zhurt party. Previously, he was already in charge of Manas Airport. From 2007 to 2010, he had been the Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC.

He is the son of the former chief of staff the Executive Office of the President, State Adviser to the head of the country Usen Sydykov.
link: https://24.kg/english/170103/
