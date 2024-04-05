11:19
USD 89.35
EUR 97.03
RUB 0.97
English

Manas Airport securities transferred to highest category

Securities of Manas International Airport OJSC were transferred to category A (the highest) from category B (the next after the highest) of the official list of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange. The press service of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange reported.

The transfer to category A indicates that Manas International Airport OJSC meets a number of the highest requirements of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange listing. In particular, the requirements apply to the period of existence of the issuing company, the amount of equity capital and profitability. An audit of financial statements for the past financial year, the presence of net profit for the reporting year or the sum of three years, and the presence of a market maker of securities on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange are required.

Securities in category A have minimal risks and high investment quality.

Manas International Airport OJSC has been listed on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange since July 2008. Today it is one of the successful and dynamically developing companies in Kyrgyzstan. Today, only government securities are in category A and Manas International Airport OJSC is the first company transferred to the highest listing category.
link: https://24.kg/english/290833/
views: 150
Print
Related
Transactions for 29 billion soms carried out on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange in 2023
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan sells government bonds for 341.9 million rubles
International codes assigned to government securities of Kyrgyzstan
Khabarovsk to provide autolifts and self-propelled stairs for Manas airport
Drugs detained at Manas airport
Six flights to Istanbul delayed in Bishkek
Manas Airport purchases two airplanes at own expense
Manas Airport creates new subsidiary Asman Airlines
Information kiosks installed at Manas airport
Islamic securities worth 750 million soms issued in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
5 April, Friday
10:14
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in theater festival in Portugal Kyrgyzstanis to participate in theater festival in Por...
10:08
Manas Airport securities transferred to highest category
09:59
Russian Film Festival to be held in Bishkek and Osh cities
09:53
Exhibition of Eurasian Education takes place in Bishkek
09:45
Akylbek Japarov comments on cessation of servicing of Mir cards
4 April, Thursday
18:04
Akylbek Japarov calls on migrants to comply with laws of host country
17:57
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team returns to top 100 in FIFA ranking
16:38
Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan
16:32
New roads and bridge to appear in southern part of Bishkek