Manas Airport securities transferred to highest category

Securities of Manas International Airport OJSC were transferred to category A (the highest) from category B (the next after the highest) of the official list of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange. The press service of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange reported.

The transfer to category A indicates that Manas International Airport OJSC meets a number of the highest requirements of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange listing. In particular, the requirements apply to the period of existence of the issuing company, the amount of equity capital and profitability. An audit of financial statements for the past financial year, the presence of net profit for the reporting year or the sum of three years, and the presence of a market maker of securities on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange are required.

Securities in category A have minimal risks and high investment quality.

Manas International Airport OJSC has been listed on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange since July 2008. Today it is one of the successful and dynamically developing companies in Kyrgyzstan. Today, only government securities are in category A and Manas International Airport OJSC is the first company transferred to the highest listing category.