UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights

Acting President and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the procedure of transfer of power in the country passed peacefully in accordance with the norms of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«I am entrusted with a great responsibility for temporary fulfillment of the duties of the president of the republic until the new presidential elections in accordance with the Constitution of the country. At present, the situation in the republic has stabilized and political processes have returned to the constitutional field. All the efforts of the Government are currently aimed at restoring the socio-economic situation in the country and combating COVID-19,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that work has begun on reforms in the economic, social, judicial and law enforcement spheres.

«For 30 years of independence, corruption in the Kyrgyz Republic has penetrated into all spheres of human activity, but we will make every effort to eradicate it completely. Undoubtedly, it will take time, but the results of this work will be seen in the very near future. Much work is being done to combat organized crime. I can assure you that this work will soon be completed,» the acting President stressed.

According to Natalia Gherman, UN Secretary-General António Guterres is closely following the situation in Kyrgyzstan and confirms his readiness for comprehensive assistance and support. At the same time, he expects that all processes will be carried out on a transparent and inclusive basis within the framework of the Constitution of the country without any discrimination and in compliance with human rights.

She stressed that in order to systematize socio-economic and other reforms in the country, a draft roadmap would be developed together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and interested departments, which is planned to be completed in the near future.

Then the parties discussed the results of the last parliamentary elections. The Prime Minister assured that the upcoming parliamentary elections would be held transparently and at a high organizational level.