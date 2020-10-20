22:23
USD 81.80
EUR 96.03
RUB 1.05
English

UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights

Acting President and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia Gherman.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the procedure of transfer of power in the country passed peacefully in accordance with the norms of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«I am entrusted with a great responsibility for temporary fulfillment of the duties of the president of the republic until the new presidential elections in accordance with the Constitution of the country. At present, the situation in the republic has stabilized and political processes have returned to the constitutional field. All the efforts of the Government are currently aimed at restoring the socio-economic situation in the country and combating COVID-19,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that work has begun on reforms in the economic, social, judicial and law enforcement spheres.

«For 30 years of independence, corruption in the Kyrgyz Republic has penetrated into all spheres of human activity, but we will make every effort to eradicate it completely. Undoubtedly, it will take time, but the results of this work will be seen in the very near future. Much work is being done to combat organized crime. I can assure you that this work will soon be completed,» the acting President stressed.

According to Natalia Gherman, UN Secretary-General António Guterres is closely following the situation in Kyrgyzstan and confirms his readiness for comprehensive assistance and support. At the same time, he expects that all processes will be carried out on a transparent and inclusive basis within the framework of the Constitution of the country without any discrimination and in compliance with human rights.

She stressed that in order to systematize socio-economic and other reforms in the country, a draft roadmap would be developed together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and interested departments, which is planned to be completed in the near future.

Then the parties discussed the results of the last parliamentary elections. The Prime Minister assured that the upcoming parliamentary elections would be held transparently and at a high organizational level.
link: https://24.kg/english/170060/
views: 134
Print
Related
UN Secretary-General's Special Representative to arrive in Bishkek
UN considers Sooronbai Jeenbekov as representative of constitutional authority
UN concerned about attacks on objects of foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan
UN Secretary-General is closely monitoring situation in Kyrgyzstan
UN Secretary-General: There is no end in sight to the spread of the virus
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
President of Kyrgyzstan speaks at anniversary session of UN General Assembly
Head of Kyrgyzstan to deliver video message at session of UN General Assembly
UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to avoid spread of COVID-19
UN in Kyrgyzstan notes positive dynamics in fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Popular
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan
20 October, Tuesday
22:02
Raiymbek Matraimov released on pledge not to leave town Raiymbek Matraimov released on pledge not to leave town
21:49
Transport Minister instructs to increase number of flights to Russia
21:42
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 76 million for a month
21:36
Customs Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Kadyrzhan Semeteev meets with businessmen
21:24
Minibus completely burns down on Bishkek - Torugart highway