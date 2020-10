Kyrgyzstanis will have four days off in a row in November. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

The country marks the Days of History and Memory of the Ancestors on November 7 and 8. This year they fall on Saturday and Sunday, so the days off are transferred to Monday (November 9) and Tuesday (November 10).

Thus, Kyrgyzstanis will rest for four days in a row — on November 7, 8, 9 and 10.