Ruslan Kazakbaev, Peter Burian discuss relations between Kyrgyzstan and EU

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev had a telephone conversation with the European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian. Press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

During the conversation, Ruslan Kazakbaev informed the EU Special Representative about the current internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan and noted that the situation in the country has stabilized, political processes have returned to the legal framework, the legitimacy of state power has been created, and the executive bodies continue to operate in their regular mode. He added that elections were planned for the near future.

«A request was expressed to consider the possibility of providing assistance to support the budget of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as organizing a meeting between the Kyrgyz and European parties on draft financial agreements. Ruslan Kazakbaev stressed: Kyrgyzstan is committed to ensuring that democratic principles, including obligations within the framework of bilateral and multilateral treaties and agreements, as well as all previously reached agreements, are strictly observed by the Kyrgyz side to prevent a political crisis in the republic. The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as upcoming events at the bilateral and multilateral levels,» the statement says.