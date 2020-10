A case of reinfection with COVID-19 was registered in Bishkek. The Chief Sanitary Doctor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Kuban Kundashev, announced at a scheduled meeting at the City Hall.

According to him, such a fact was registered in the prosecutor’s office of Pervomaisky district.

According to the City Healthcare Department, 780 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Bishkek since the beginning of October.