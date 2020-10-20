Increase in COVID-19 cases among children under 14 registered in Bishkek

There is an increase in number of coronavirus cases in people under 14 years old in Bishkek. Head of the City Healthcare Department, Baktygul Ismailova, announced at a scheduled meeting at the Bishkek City Hall.

«During the first wave, there were few cases of the disease in children from 0 to 14 years old, there is an increase in this group now,» she said.

Baktygul Ismailova added that in general, incidence of the disease began to grow in the capital. «At least 1,851 people with COVID-19 were registered in June, in July — 4,969, in August — 247, in September — 175. For 19 days of October, at least 780 cases have already been registered,» she said.