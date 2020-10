Indira Kuralbekova was appointed the new Chief Spokeswoman for the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. She herself confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The order was signed by the Speaker Kanat Isaev.

The former chief spokesman, Ibraim Nurakun uulu, resigned at his own free will.

Indira Kuralbekova worked at the headquarters of Kyrgyzstan party in these elections. Previously she held the position of deputy director of vocational school No. 4