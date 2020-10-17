Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan

Restrictions on entry and exit have been imposed in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus. It is noted that seven sanitary roadblocks were installed at the entrances to districts of the region.

Transportation of passengers by minibuses along Bishkek-Osh route is also temporarily banned.

At least 5,560 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in Osh region since March.