Kamchybek Tashiev tells what will happen to Almazbek Atambayev

Almazbek Atambayev will be punished, if his guilt is proven by the court. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said at a press conference.

According to him, the former head of state was detained and convicted not under the new government.

«Criminal cases were opened before I came to this post. We didn’t put him in prison. Everything should be within the law,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that there would be no political persecution.

«We have experienced what political persecution is. Everyone, and even a politician, has the right to express their opinion. However, everything should be within the law,» Kamchybek Tashiev noted.

The Acting President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, today signed a decree on the appointment of the leader of Mekenchil party, Kamchybek Tashiev, as the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.