Spravedlivaya Rossiya party asks to release Almazbek Atambayev

Spravedlivaya Rossiya (Just Russia) political party and the faction with the same name in the State Duma of the Russian Federation made an appeal to Sadyr Japarov. Press service of the organization reported.

The appeal says that the political organization of the Social Democrats in Kyrgyzstan is a member of the authoritative international organization — the Socialist International, and the party members stand for good-neighborly relations and equal mutually beneficial cooperation with the Russian Federation.

«A direct dialogue between the current government and the leaders of this progressive political association could contribute to the normalization of the socio-political situation ... Undoubtedly, the top leadership of Kyrgyzstan should be interested in such a dialogue,» the party notes.

The party appeals to the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with a request to stop political persecution and release Almazbek Atambayev and his fellow party members.

Spravedlivaya Rossiya is ready to vouch for them and contribute to an early settlement of the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic.