Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan receives Ambassadors of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Ruslan Kazakbaev, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Khurshid Mirzakhidov. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on topical areas and prospects for bilateral cooperation, and also discussed further steps to strengthen interaction within regional and international organizations.

Ruslan Kazakbaev noted the importance of the full implementation of the previously reached agreements. Particular attention was paid to the negotiation process on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border and trade and economic cooperation.

Ruslan Kazakbaev also received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Nazirmad Alizod.

Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as taking measures necessary to maintain good-neighborliness and stability in the border areas of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The parties agreed that it was necessary to continue constructive negotiations between the working groups of the government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in order to further mark the remaining sections of the state border.