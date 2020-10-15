20:17
New infectious diseases department opened in Issyk-Kul hospital

A new 35-bed infectious diseases department has been commissioned at the Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital, 25 of which will be in intensive care units. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Overhaul of the department has been fully completed. At least 90 beds have been deployed at the Regional Combined Hospital to receive patients with coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia of unspecified etiology.

«All the necessary equipment: ventilators, bedside monitors, multifunctional beds were received through the Ministry of Health. There are enough oxygen concentrators,» director of the medical institution Mirbek Sagynbaev said.

It is assumed that the department will begin admitting patients tomorrow.
link: https://24.kg/english/169488/
