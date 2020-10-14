Omurbek Tekebayev meets with President and Sadyr Japarov

The leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, met with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Sadyr Japarov. Kamchybek Tashiev was also present at the meeting. The Secretariat of the political organization informed 24.kg news agency.

The parties discussed the current political situation in the country and came to the conclusion that the state of affairs remains difficult. Delay in resolving the issues of returning the state to the legal field inflicts a blow on the economy and endangers security of the population.

In this regard Ata Meken faction decided to support Sadyr Japarov’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.

Deputies discuss this issue at Ala-Archa state residence today.