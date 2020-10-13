19:22
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Jeenbekov meets with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Russia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak. Press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«From the first days of the crisis in the socio-political situation in the country, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov held repeated telephone conversations with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Kyrgyzstan and Russia are allies and strategic partners, and are also members of the CSTO, EAEU, CIS and SCO. The Russian side expressed concern and offered its assistance in resolving the situation from the moment the situation arose,» the statement says.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Dmitry Kozak yesterday in Bishkek, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on behalf of Vladimir Putin. Sadyr Japarov also took part in the meeting.

The Presidential Administration received the resolution on the approval of Sadyr Japarov. Even if the head of state does not sign the corresponding decree, Sadyr Japarov becomes the legitimate Prime Minister in accordance with the Constitution.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.
link: https://24.kg/english/169115/
views: 140
Print
Related
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
UN considers Sooronbai Jeenbekov as representative of constitutional authority
Russia simplifies acquisition of citizenship by foreigners with Russian children
Experts: Sooronbai Jeenbekov must fulfill his promise and hold elections
President Jeenbekov continues meetings with security officials
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Chief of General Staff, Commandant of Bishkek
Meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Roza Otunbayeva: What they talked about
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with ex-head of state Roza Otunbayeva
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes another statement
President discusses stabilization of situation with head of General Staff
Popular
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10 State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
13 October, Tuesday
18:36
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's a...
18:19
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturns sentences against Melis Myrzakmatov
18:06
Jeenbekov meets with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Russia
17:59
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
17:40
Sagynbek Abdyldaev appointed new head of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan