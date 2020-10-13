Jeenbekov meets with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Russia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak. Press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«From the first days of the crisis in the socio-political situation in the country, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov held repeated telephone conversations with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Kyrgyzstan and Russia are allies and strategic partners, and are also members of the CSTO, EAEU, CIS and SCO. The Russian side expressed concern and offered its assistance in resolving the situation from the moment the situation arose,» the statement says.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Dmitry Kozak yesterday in Bishkek, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on behalf of Vladimir Putin. Sadyr Japarov also took part in the meeting.

The Presidential Administration received the resolution on the approval of Sadyr Japarov. Even if the head of state does not sign the corresponding decree, Sadyr Japarov becomes the legitimate Prime Minister in accordance with the Constitution.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.