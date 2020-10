A deposit from Kyrgyzstan has been put up for sale on Avito Russian Internet service.

The announcement was published on September 26. License for the right to use subsoil at the jade, gold, silver, copper deposit is sold for 100 million rubles.

Authors of the announcement note that the exploration license is valid until 2023. The company owns 157 hectares of land.

It is not clear what field is offered to potential buyers. However, there is a stipulation that it makes sense to process the ore at the gold recovery plant of Khaidarkan mercury plant.