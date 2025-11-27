Dolpran deposit, developed by Chinese company, to be returned to state

Speaking at the capsule-laying ceremony for the construction of a maternity hospital in Chui region, Kamchybek Tashiev, the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, commented on the activities of Dolpran deposit.

He recalled that on October 18, at a meeting with residents of Kemin district, pressing social issues were discussed, including those related to the activities of the Chinese company Kemin Resource Group, which is developing Dolpran deposit. At that time, he instructed employees of the Chui Regional Department of the State Committee for National Security to thoroughly check the legality of the deposit’s activities and permits.

For this purpose, an interdepartmental commission consisting of employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations was created, which visited the site for a joint inspection. The commission conducted a nearly complete inspection of each deposit site and identified numerous violations that are detrimental to the republican budget.

Environmental violations were particularly noted: the destruction of 14,398.6 square meters of land, non-compliance with the technical design, land violations, failure to comply with the license agreement, and the provision of inaccurate reserve data to the commission.

Based on the commission’s findings, a criminal case was opened on November 13, 2025, under Part 2 of Article 306 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (land destruction). It was established that the Dolpran field’s operations caused environmental damage on an especially large scale.

On November 20, 2025, Tian Dazi, CEO of Kemin Resource Group LLC and a Chinese citizen, was detained and placed in the State Committee for National Security pretrial detention facility.

Currently, efforts are underway to stop the environmental damage and return the field and its license to the state for further exploration and development using modern, environmentally friendly technologies.