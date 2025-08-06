15:12
USD 87.45
EUR 100.89
RUB 1.10
English

Kumtor begins construction of bridge to connect Togolok deposit with Uch-Koshkon

Kumtor Operating Company CJSC has started the construction of a bridge over Kaichy River to connect Togolok deposit and Dzhangart area with the village of Uch-Koshkon.

According to the company, the project is part of ongoing efforts to create infrastructure necessary for the full-scale development of Togolok gold deposit and Dzhangart area.

The new bridge — 20.25 meters long and 6.30 meters wide — will replace a route over elevated terrain, which often became impassable due to rising water level in river. Within a month, the new structure will be ready to travel between the village and the deposit.

The Togolok deposit and Dzhangart area are located on the eastern slope of the Kakshaal mountain range at an altitude of 3,600–3,900 meters above sea level. The road to them passes not only through turbulent mountain rivers, but also through high cliffs, rocky and steep slopes.

Therefore, as Kumtor Operating Company CJSC reported, a project for a 34-kilometer road from the mountain village of Uch-Koshkon to Togolok mine is currently being developed. In addition, preparations are underway to lay power lines to the deposit, build a workers’ camp and begin construction of a gold processing plant.

The license for development of Togolok deposit and geological exploration of Dzhangart area was issued on August 8, 2023. The approved gold reserves are about 20 tons. The development of Togolok gold deposit is planned for 16 years in two stages, with open-pit mining to be used during the initial stage.
link: https://24.kg/english/338698/
views: 89
Print
Related
Kumtor laboratory passes international accreditation
Metallurgist's Day: Kumtor awards its best employees
Recovery of truck tires starts at Tokmak plant
Employees of Eti Bakyr Tereksai familiarize themselves with work of Kumtor mine
Bridge across Ak-Buura River commissioned in Osh city
Tailing dump processing project launched at Kumtor mine
Use of recovered tires at Kumtor to save over $1.5 million
Kyrgyzaltyn: Kumtor's 2025 gold production plan is fully achievable
Bridge with 125 tourists collapses in India, casualties reported
Recovered tires for mining dump trucks tested at Kumtor mine
Popular
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction
Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas
Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post
6 August, Wednesday
15:10
Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blockin...
15:02
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants
14:51
More than 2,000 students expelled from universities in Batken region
14:42
Kumtor begins construction of bridge to connect Togolok deposit with Uch-Koshkon
14:19
Visa-free regime for diplomatic passports holders from Kyrgyzstan, Oman approved