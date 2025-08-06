Kumtor begins construction of bridge to connect Togolok deposit with Uch-Koshkon

Kumtor Operating Company CJSC has started the construction of a bridge over Kaichy River to connect Togolok deposit and Dzhangart area with the village of Uch-Koshkon.

According to the company, the project is part of ongoing efforts to create infrastructure necessary for the full-scale development of Togolok gold deposit and Dzhangart area.

The new bridge — 20.25 meters long and 6.30 meters wide — will replace a route over elevated terrain, which often became impassable due to rising water level in river. Within a month, the new structure will be ready to travel between the village and the deposit.

The Togolok deposit and Dzhangart area are located on the eastern slope of the Kakshaal mountain range at an altitude of 3,600–3,900 meters above sea level. The road to them passes not only through turbulent mountain rivers, but also through high cliffs, rocky and steep slopes.

Therefore, as Kumtor Operating Company CJSC reported, a project for a 34-kilometer road from the mountain village of Uch-Koshkon to Togolok mine is currently being developed. In addition, preparations are underway to lay power lines to the deposit, build a workers’ camp and begin construction of a gold processing plant.

The license for development of Togolok deposit and geological exploration of Dzhangart area was issued on August 8, 2023. The approved gold reserves are about 20 tons. The development of Togolok gold deposit is planned for 16 years in two stages, with open-pit mining to be used during the initial stage.