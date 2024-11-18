Reserves at Kyzyl-Ompol deposit may increase 4 times

Reserves at Kyzyl-Ompol ore complex in Kyrgyzstan may increase 4 times. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Narynbek Satybaldiev told about the reasons for the increase at a briefing.

According to him, the complex includes five areas of placer deposits and five primary deposits rich in multicomponent resources.

The main mineral is titanomagnetite, which contains iron and titanium. Vanadium, zirconium, phosphorus are also present at the deposit, uranium and thorium have been found in the mineral monazite.

The official noted that Kyzyl-Ompol is considered by geologists as a promising source of sought-after rare earth metals. Several licenses for geological surveys and mining were issued in the summer of 2024.

The most explored section of the complex is Tash-Bulak, where titanomagnetite is found at a depth of up to 50-60 meters. At the moment, the volume of explored reserves exceeds 1.5 million tons with a titanium content of more than 95 percent. He added that, according to Soviet data, the depth of reserves can reach 200 meters, which means their increase by 4 times.

Narynbek Satybaldiev reported that representatives of Kyrgyzaltyn are developing a project and a feasibility study to begin work. Preliminary calculations show that the potential of Kyzyl-Ompol complex can be at least $80 billion, and this figure can increase significantly with further exploration.