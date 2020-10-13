UN considers Sooronbai Jeenbekov as representative of constitutional authority

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov had a telephone conversation with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman yesterday. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General confirmed that the UN has always been and remains a reliable partner of Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, Natalia Gherman called for a peaceful resolution of the current situation and believes that now it is Sooronbai Jeenbekov who is the legitimate President of Kyrgyzstan, the representative of the constitutional authority in the country.

«She expressed hope that the President, within the legal framework and with the support of all political forces, broad strata of the population, including civil society and youth, will be able to find the right solutions for the state. It was noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been closely monitoring the events in Kyrgyzstan. In his statements dated October 6 and 9, 2020, the Secretary-General reaffirmed the UN’s readiness to assist in finding solutions to overcome the crisis within the framework of the constitutional process, including in organizing new parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan and the early economic stabilization of the country,» statement says.

In his turn, Chingiz Aidarbekov noted that the President was making efforts to return the ongoing political processes to the legal framework as soon as possible.

At the same time, it was noted that the number of people infected with COVID-19 is again increasing in the country, and with the onset of winter and a cold snap, the situation can predictably worsen sharply. In this regard, the Kyrgyz side counts on continued UN assistance to combat the spread of the coronavirus and the negative consequences of the pandemic on the Kyrgyz economy.