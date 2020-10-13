10:11
Russia simplifies acquisition of citizenship by foreigners with Russian children

Foreigners with adult capable children having Russian passports will be able to obtain Russian citizenship in a simplified manner from October 12. According to TASS, the corresponding document was published on the official portal of legal information.

The law establishes the possibility of acquiring Russian citizenship in a simplified manner without observing the term of residence for any foreign citizen residing in Russia and having capable children who have reached 18 years of age and who are Russian citizens, and not only for those who are incapacitated, as it was stipulated before.

In addition, the law provides for removal of certain restrictions for foreigners — native speakers of the Russian language on filing applications for issue of a notice of the possibility of conferment of Russian citizenship to the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Another innovation is the mandatory fingerprint registration of foreign citizens and stateless persons acquiring Russian citizenship, to whom this procedure was not previously applied. This measure is aimed at ensuring security of the Russian Federation and counteracting penetration of persons involved in terrorist activities into the country.
