EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country

The European Union (EU) recognizes the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only constitutional authority, as well as a legitimate institution in the country. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the European Union relies on his leadership, as well as on the fact that stability in Kyrgyzstan will be achieved through peaceful dialogue.

«EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, in his message to the President, noted Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s huge contribution to bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, as well as in promoting a new Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EU. The European Union remains a sincere friend and reliable partner of Kyrgyzstan, which is not indifferent to the fate of the parliamentary democracy,» the message says.

In addition, it is noted that the European Union believes that the president of the country has a sufficient number of forces and mechanisms to resolve the current situation. The EU expresses hope that with the support of all political forces, a strong civil society and youth, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will be able to lead the country out of the crisis.

In addition, the EU expressed its readiness to consider the possibility of providing assistance, including in holding repeated parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. Earlier, in connection with the pandemic, the EU also provided assistance to Kyrgyzstan.