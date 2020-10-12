Banks in Kyrgyzstan recommended to work from 9.00 to 15.00

The banking and payment systems operate in a mode that meets the requirements of the state of emergency. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that the National Bank, commercial banks and other financial and credit organizations, licensed and regulated by the National Bank, promptly and uninterruptedly meet the needs of economic sectors, entrepreneurs and the population in basic banking services.

The payment system, including the national payment system Elcard, is operating normally.

Financial organizations carry out non-cash payments, payment and transfer operations through national payment systems and money transfer systems of individuals without opening an account.

«For the timely provision of the population with cash during the period of transfer of wages, pensions and benefits, the National Bank and its regional departments in the regions are working to meet the needs of the population, sectors of the economy in cash in full through commercial banks, including their branches and savings banks, operating in all regions of the country. Access to both cash and non-cash payments is carried out through banking equipment installed by financial institutions in all regions of the country,» the statement says.

As of September 1, 2020, at least 1,813 ATMs, 11,633 POS terminals have been installed on the territory of Kyrgyzstan (9,447 POS terminals of them — at trade and service points and 2,186 — at branches and savings banks of commercial banks) and 2,018 — payment terminals.

For questions related to the provision of banking services, please contact financial institutions directly, which are recommended to set the opening hours from 9.00 to 15.00.

«Information about the services and products of financial organizations, as well as the working hours are posted on their websites. The National Bank is monitoring the situation and takes measures to ensure the stability, security of the country’s financial and payment systems,» the National Bank said.