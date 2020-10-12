15:50
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Banks in Kyrgyzstan recommended to work from 9.00 to 15.00

The banking and payment systems operate in a mode that meets the requirements of the state of emergency. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that the National Bank, commercial banks and other financial and credit organizations, licensed and regulated by the National Bank, promptly and uninterruptedly meet the needs of economic sectors, entrepreneurs and the population in basic banking services.

The payment system, including the national payment system Elcard, is operating normally.

Financial organizations carry out non-cash payments, payment and transfer operations through national payment systems and money transfer systems of individuals without opening an account.

«For the timely provision of the population with cash during the period of transfer of wages, pensions and benefits, the National Bank and its regional departments in the regions are working to meet the needs of the population, sectors of the economy in cash in full through commercial banks, including their branches and savings banks, operating in all regions of the country. Access to both cash and non-cash payments is carried out through banking equipment installed by financial institutions in all regions of the country,» the statement says.

As of September 1, 2020, at least 1,813 ATMs, 11,633 POS terminals have been installed on the territory of Kyrgyzstan (9,447 POS terminals of them — at trade and service points and 2,186 — at branches and savings banks of commercial banks) and 2,018 — payment terminals.

For questions related to the provision of banking services, please contact financial institutions directly, which are recommended to set the opening hours from 9.00 to 15.00.

«Information about the services and products of financial organizations, as well as the working hours are posted on their websites. The National Bank is monitoring the situation and takes measures to ensure the stability, security of the country’s financial and payment systems,» the National Bank said.
link: https://24.kg/english/168893/
views: 106
Print
Related
National Bank: Gold and foreign exchange reserves are in safety
Banks of Kyrgyzstan partially resume their activities
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Work of banks repeatedly suspended, but Elcard system functions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recommends commercial banks to suspend work
National Bank sells $ 58.8 mln in foreign exchange market in the last week
Drop in GDP to reach 3-3.5 percent in Kyrgyzstan at year-end
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan unloads $ 11 million on market to support som
National Bank: Disputes between lender and borrower resolved through talks
Popular
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10 State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
12 October, Monday
15:40
Second wave of COVID-19: Call center 118 to resume work this week Second wave of COVID-19: Call center 118 to resume wor...
15:26
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Chief of General Staff, Commandant of Bishkek
15:17
Activists suggest to hold emergency national dialogue in Kyrgyzstan
15:05
24-hour hospital opened in Osh city
14:56
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 37.4 million people globally