Schools and kindergartens of Bishkek not supplied with heating yet

Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek will not be supplied with heating so far. Vice Mayor of the city, Victoria Mozgacheva, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, doing it is irrational now. Children do not attend preschool and general education institutions. Some of the employees work from home, there are only some groups on duty in schools and kindergartens. «There are no severe frosts. We will address these issues as necessary. We can supply the heat at any time. If there is a need to open day hospitals in educational institutions, we will warm up the buildings in a day, there will be no problems,» Victoria Mozgacheva said.

As of 9.00 on October 12, Bishkekteploenergo has supplied 98.6 percent of residential buildings (615 buildings out of 624), 100 percent of medical institutions (12 out of 12), 53 percent of other budget-funded organizations, two universities out of eight with heating.

Bishkekteploset OJSC, according to information as of 5 pm on October 11, has supplied 92 percent of residential buildings, 46 percent of medical institutions (33 buildings out of 71), 5 percent of preschool institutions with heating. Work on supply of other consumers continues.

The heating season in the capital began on October 9.
