Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint is temporarily closed for movement of goods. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the checkpoint was closed at the initiative of the Chinese side due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions.

«Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint operates as before — according to a special algorithm that provides only for the movement of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan,» the State Border Service reported.