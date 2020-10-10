Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released

Former head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Farid Niyazov, was released. Lawyer Bakytbek Avtandil uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the son of Almazbek Atambayev, Kadyr, was also released. They are witnesses in the case.

Recall, Farid Niyazov is a defendant in criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019. On October 6, Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters released him from Bishkek pretrial detention center-1.

Almazbek Atambaev, his bodyguards Damir Musakeev and Kanat Sagymbaev, as well as his driver Anvar Armatov, were detained on the fact of mass riots on October 9. A member of the Political Council of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party Temirlan Sultanbekov was also detained.