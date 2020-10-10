18:05
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Extraordinary meeting of Parliament: 44 deputies are present

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan gather at Ala-Archa state residence. The meeting has not started yet. According to the Organizational Department of the Parliament, 44 deputies were registered. Several more deputies handed over their powers of attorney.

Swearing of the new deputy, approval of the presidential decree on imposing a state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek are on the agenda. The MPs will also consider approval of the program, composition and structure of the Government.
link: https://24.kg/english/168702/
views: 60
Print
Related
Extraordinary meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to be broadcast live
Meeting of Parliament postponed, time and place not known
MPs to elect Speaker and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan today
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to meet at state residence
Incumbent Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to work until new convocation is elected
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to gather for emergency meeting
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan suspend work until October 2
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has seven new deputies
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Parliament deputies of Kyrgyzstan open next session of 6th convocation
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
10 October, Saturday
18:01
Omurbek Suvanaliev relieved of post of Deputy Secretary of Security Council Omurbek Suvanaliev relieved of post of Deputy Secretary...
17:58
Damir Sagynbaev relieved of post of Secretary of Security Council
17:51
Extraordinary meeting of Parliament: 44 deputies are present
17:38
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov call mass media their enemies
17:33
Commandant of Bishkek issues first order on state of emergency