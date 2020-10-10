Extraordinary meeting of Parliament: 44 deputies are present

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan gather at Ala-Archa state residence. The meeting has not started yet. According to the Organizational Department of the Parliament, 44 deputies were registered. Several more deputies handed over their powers of attorney.

Swearing of the new deputy, approval of the presidential decree on imposing a state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek are on the agenda. The MPs will also consider approval of the program, composition and structure of the Government.