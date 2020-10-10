16:35
Military vehicles enter Ala-Too square in Bishkek

Military vehicles entered Ala-Too square in Bishkek. The video was posted on Seychas.kg Telegram channel.

The day before, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency in Bishkek, which is in force until October 21. The deputies of the Parliament must consider the decree today.

The Bishkek commandant’s office is not yet available for comment on the restrictions that will be introduced in connection with the state of emergency. Bishkek residents, meanwhile, report that military equipment and soldiers have appeared in different parts of the city, checkpoints are being set up.

It is known that Ala-Too square will host guard mounting of security officials at 16.00.
